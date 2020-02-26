AllPanthers
Panther Maven Joins the Mac Attack on WFNZ 102.5 FM

Schuyler Callihan

Monday morning, I hopped on the "Mac Attack" of WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM to talk all things Carolina Panthers. 

We talked about the hiring of Matt Rhule, the Cam Newton situation, potential trade ideas, James Bradberry and much more. Listen to the full segment below!

https://wfnz.radio.com/blogs/the-mac-attack/schuyler-callihan-talks-panthers

