Panther Profile: OL Chandler Zavala's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Panthers felt really good about last year's fourth round pick Chandler Zavala, believing they had landed one of the steals of the draft. After a very tough rookie year, many are wondering if he'll ever get a shot to start in Carolina again, especially with the recent additions at guard.
Height: 6'3" Weight: 322 lbs
Age: 25
College: NC State
2023 in Review:
Zavala's rookie season in Charlotte did not go as planned, whatsoever. Sure, the Panthers hoped he would develop into a starter at left guard next to his former NC State teammate Ickey Ekwonu, but they did not envision him starting Week 1. Austin Corbett was out for the start of the season and then once Brady Christensen went down in the season opener, the Panthers had no choice but to keep him in the starting lineup. He struggled big time in pass protection, allowing six sacks in 374 offensive snaps and had three penalties on top of that. He was thrown into the fire and the results were to be expected.
2024 Outlook:
Zavala won't, or should I say won't be thrown into a tough spot this season with Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt slated to start at the two guard spots. The Panthers could use him for a handful of snaps here and there, but unless there are injuries, don't expect to see much of Zavala this fall.
Career Stats
Snaps Played
Sacks Allowed
Penalties
2023 (CAR)
374
6
3