What the Carolina Panthers can learn from the NFL's Divisional Round

The Carolina Panthers were moments away from playing in the Divisional Round, which took place over the weekend. Had they defeated the Los Angeles Rams, they'd have gone up to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears.

That would have been incredibly fitting given the fact that the Panthers essentially outfitted the Bears for this playoff run with the Bryce Young trade.

Nevertheless, in all four games (well, maybe not one particular game), the Panthers could've learned something about modern football, the playoffs, and more.

What the Panthers could've learned from Bears, Rams, Seahawks, 49ers, and more

Turnovers don't have to be killer

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

You never want to turn the ball over, but it's not the worst thing in the world. A certain type of offense, one the Panthers should consider adapting some of the tendencies, can easily overcome those turnovers.

The Patriots won with three turnovers. The Bears went to overtime and nearly won with three turnovers, and that doesn't include the turnovers on downs. The Bills went to overtime and nearly won with five turnovers.

The point is having an offense that's aggressive enough to make up for those miscues. The Patriots are the perfect example. Drake Maye struggled at times, but he also drove the ball down the field and scored to overcome his mistakes.

Special teams is so important

The one thing the Panthers can learn from the Seattle Seahawks' dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers, aside from the fact that having a historic defense is key, is that special teams matters.

The Seahawks essentially won the game on the opening kickoff, running it back 95 yards for a score. The 49ers scored six the rest of the way. The Panthers do not and have not for a long time had any such return game.

That return game is why the Seahawks are the one seed and still standing. The Panthers ought to invest in that aspect of the game and reap the benefits.

Fourth-down strategy might need to change

The Panthers' own fourth-down failures in the Wild Card Round proved costly, but on a bigger stage, the same troubles were magnified by the Chicago Bears. Their fourth-down failures proved to be incredibly costly.

The Bears did come back to tie it on a miraculous fourth-down play, but they also went for it three times within field goal range and failed. Just one field goal probably would've made the difference in this one.

