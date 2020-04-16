AllPanthers
Panthers 2020 Over/Under Win Total & Playoff Odds

Jack Duffy

We are just under five months away from the start of the 2020 NFL season - well we can all just hope the season starts on time. The Panthers are now at the dawn of a new era as the team cleaned house, firing Ron Rivera after nine seasons, bringing in Matt Rhule to kickstart the Panthers rebuild process as he did so effectively at Baylor and Temple.

The Panthers will also be without several household names this upcoming season as the Cam Newton era ultimately ended in Carolina along with Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen, and several other key players departing for various reasons. Additionally, eight of their 11 starters on defense from 2019 will not be returning as the team has made a youthful shift. However, Carolina did add several weapons on offense during free agency including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wideout Robby Anderson.

The Panthers roster does not illustrate one that will appear to compete for a playoff spot and Vegas’ projections for this upcoming season reflect that exact sentiment.

Odd Shark released the NFL’s regular-season win totals and set the Panthers’ over/under win total at 5.5 games for the 2020 NFL season. 5.5 ranks them last in the NFC South in terms of projected win totals behind the New Orleans Saints (10), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9), and the Atlanta Falcons (7.5).

Furthermore, the Panthers opening odds to make the playoffs in 2020 sit at +700 (7/1) while their odds of not making it to the playoffs are -1000 (1/10), according to BetOnline.ag - this too ranks last among teams in the NFC South.

The projected win totals and playoff odds are quite reasonable as the Panthers have a depleted defense, as previously stated, and will compete in one of the most grueling divisions in the entire NFL. The Panthers' NFC South divisional rivals all added key weapons this offseason as Tampa Bay signed Tom Brady, Atlanta brought in Todd Gurley, Dante Fowler, and Hayden Hurst, and New Orleans signed Emmanuel Sanders and Malcolm Jenkins among others.

Wins in the division will come sparingly for the Panthers, having to face each of the aforementioned teams twice throughout the season. However, Carolina’s strength of schedule in 2020 ranks 18th in the NFL based on opponents’ win totals from the 2019 season so look for the team to get the majority of their wins from competition outside of the NFC South. The Panthers opponents’ combined win percentage from 2019 sits at .500 giving them the second easiest schedule in the NFC South behind the Saints.

The Panthers will likely steal just a game or two within the division but their win total should hover around the projected over/under of 5.5. Carolina is looking to be as competitive as possible this year, focusing on improving the young talent on their roster while Matt Rhule and the new coaching staff simultaneously implements a fresh winning culture into the team’s DNA.

Do you think the Panthers go over or under their projected win total of 5.5? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and connect with other Panthers fans!

