Panthers Activate Sam Darnold

The Panthers activated quarterback Sam Darnold to the roster on Monday.

Darnold was originally placed on IR after suffering an ankle injury against Buffalo in the preseason.

He was designated to return from IR on October 19th, and has participated in practices since that time.

Given the fact that both of the other Carolina QBs have seen playing time this season, the door is likely very much open for Darnold to see the field this season despite losing the initial training camp battle with Mayfield for the starting position.

