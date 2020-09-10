Panthers Add Player to Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers placed defensive back Natrell Jamerson on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, per team's official site.

Jamerson is the only player on the practice squad/COVID-19 list as of Thursday morning, but the Panthers also have offensive lineman Chris Reed out right now on the reserve/COVID list. One can make the assumption that once Reed clears all of the COVID protocols, he will more than likely join the active roster.

Jamerson is entering his 2nd season with the Carolina Panthers after being claimed off waivers away from the Packers in 2019. He appeared in five games last year with 90 of his 92 snaps played coming on special teams.

