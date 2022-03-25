Panthers Agree to Terms with S Juston Burris

Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent safety Juston Burris.

Burris, 28, played the last two seasons with the Panthers starting in 20 games. In that time, he has accounted for 76 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and one interception.

Burris has dealt with injuries in each of the past two seasons and with Kenny Robinson starting to finally develop, this could be a move to buy just a little more time for either Robinson to develop or to find a long-term option. Carolina could still look for outside help via free agency or the draft but it is very unlikely at this point in time.

