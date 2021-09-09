Panthers Announce Team Captains

We are just days away now from the Carolina Panthers opening up the 2021 season at Bank of America Stadium against the New York Jets. The Panthers are looking to do more than just improve on their 5-11 record from a year ago, but to potentially push for a playoff spot.

Great teams have great leaders and Matt Rhule and the Panthers' coaching staff announced who their top leaders are by revealing the 2021 team captains.

LB Shaq Thompson

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Donte Jackson

DE Brian Burns

QB Sam Darnold

C Matt Paradis

RT Taylor Moton

LS J.J. Jansen

