Panthers Bring Back a Familiar Face at Wide Receiver

The Carolina Panthers made a roster move on Monday morning, officially bringing back free agent wide receiver Keith Kirkwood.

Kirkwood spent each of the past two seasons with the Panthers but was unable to truly establish a role in the offense thanks to spending a lot of time on injured reserve. At the start of the 2020 season, Kirkwood was on IR with a shoulder injury. In his first game back, he re-injured the shoulder and would be out for the remainder of the season. Last season, he dealt with some minor injuries and bounced back and forth from the practice squad and active roster.

In two years with the Panthers, Kirkwood has hauled in four receptions for 30 yards in four games.

As a corresponding move, Carolina waived wide receiver Talolo Limu-Jones who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington.

