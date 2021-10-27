Panthers Designate S Juston Burris to Return from Injured Reserve

Some help in the secondary is on the way.

The Panthers announced Wednesday afternoon that veteran safety Juston Burris (groin) has been designated to return from injured reserve. Today will mark the start of the 21-day window in which he can be activated.

Burris went down on the Thursday night game against the Houston Texans and was placed on injured reserve shortly after. In the three games he has appeared in this season for the Panthers, Burris has tallied 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and one interception.

The team also brought back defensive end Austin Larkin to the practice squad. Larkin played in nine games with the Panthers a year ago totaling 12 tackles and one tackle for loss.

