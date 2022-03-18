Skip to main content

BREAKING: Panthers, DJ Moore Agree to Long-Term Deal

The Panthers have their star receiver locked up for four more years.

The Carolina Panthers and star wide receiver DJ Moore have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $61.9 million, $41 million guaranteed.

Last April, the Panthers got ahead of things by picking up the fifth-year option on Moore's rookie contract at $11.1 million. He and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills are the only two receivers in the NFL to record 1,100 yards receiving or more in each of the last three seasons. Considering the rotating door at quarterback, this is an incredible feat for the young receiver. 

Moore is knocking on the door of becoming a true No. 1 receiver, but inconsistencies have held him back from really being one of the league's top five at the position. Improved quarterback play will also help as well.

