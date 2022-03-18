BREAKING: Panthers Eliminated from Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes

Carolina may have a new quarterback next season, but it won't be Deshaun Watson.

Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers were informed that they are no longer in the running to land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Earlier in the day the Cleveland Browns were notified that they were out of the race as well. This leaves Watson's decision down to just the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.

With Watson now out of the picture for Carolina, the Panthers could turn their attention to selecting a quarterback with the 6th pick in this year's draft or take a look at free agent options such as Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, or Marcus Mariota.

