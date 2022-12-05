REPORT: Panthers to Part Ways with QB Baker Mayfield

About three weeks before the start of training camp, the Carolina Panthers made a trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire quarterback Baker Mayfield in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick.

The belief was that Mayfield would be a clear upgrade over former starter Sam Darnold and could help Carolina take that next step and be in the playoff picture. Unfortunately for Mayfield, he was never able to find any success, posting a 1-5 record as the team's starter throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing just 57% of his pass attempts - a career low.

Last week, the Panthers turned back to Sam Darnold, who did a good job of managing the game and helped lead Carolina to a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Darnold completed 11-of-19 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers are releasing Mayfield. He will hit the waiver wire once the move is finalized and the draft pick that was sent to Cleveland in the trade will remain a fifth-round selection.

Darnold will start this week's game against the Seattle Seahawks with P.J. Walker backing him up.

