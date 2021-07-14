Panthers Fan Fest Information

PRESS RELEASE VIA THE CAROLINA PANTHERS

Carolina Panthers fans can enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team’s annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler Trucks North America at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 6. Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and go on sale beginning Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. on Panthers.com and Ticketmaster.

At Fan Fest, fans can see the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night culminates with a spectacular fireworks and laser show. Panthers’ partner Morris-Jenkins will provide a DJ for the evening’s festivities and Daimler Trucks North America will provide fans with LED glow sticks.

Tickets to Fan Fest will be limited to six (6) per account and will be mobile delivery only. Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app. More information about mobile ticketing is available at Panthers.com. There are limited group ticket options available. Those interested in group tickets should contact the Bank of America Stadium ticket office at 704-358-7800.

Ticket proceeds from Fan Fest benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its on-going mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

Proof of vaccination and face coverings are not required to attend Fan Fest. Upon purchasing tickets, fans are required to accept the event terms and conditions, including the Fan Health Promise.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place at Fan Fest. Transparent, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" will be allowed after inspection. Additional standard stadium policies are in effect.

