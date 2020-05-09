Panthers Have Drafted the Most All-Pros Since 2000

The Carolina Panthers have had a keen eye for top-end talent in the NFL Draft this century. It has helped the team make two Super Bowl appearances since 2000, losing in both, but All-Pro talent coming from Carolina on draft day has become a recurrence. Since 2000, the Panthers have drafted 12 first-team All-Pros which is the most in the NFL during that span.

The Panthers have an immensely talented group of All-Pro draftees that include the following:

Luke Kuechly, Steve Smith Sr., Ryan Kalil, Julius Peppers, Kris Jenkins, Cam Newton, Thomas Davis, Jordan Gross, Jon Beason, Muhsin Muhammad, Christian McCaffrey, and Josh Norman.

Additionally, the Panthers have also signed two undrafted free agents who also wound up being first-team All-Pros including Mike Tolbert and Andrew Norwell.

Now the question is who will be the next drafted Panther to become an All-Pro? If you look at the roster now, you can come to the conclusion that 2020 No. 7 overall pick, Derrick Brown, most likely has the highest ceiling of any Panther on the roster who is not already an All-Pro. Potentially Shaq Thompson may reach that level but in reality, Brown possesses the most potential elite talent on the team.

Derrick Brown has the potential an elite every-down impact force who can anchor the Panthers’ interior defense both in the run and pass game. Once B couples his immense power, explosiveness, and develops NFL-caliber techniques, he could find himself as a hybrid Fletcher Cox/Ndamukong Suh star defensive tackle.

It is bizarre to think the Panthers have drafted the most first-team All-Pros since 2000. Who is your favorite Panther on the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

