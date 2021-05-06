Panthers Interviewed Dan Morgan, Ian Cunningham for Assistant GM Job

Carolina is looking to add a new member to the front office.

Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer is in search of some help in the front office as the team has officially begun the interviewing process for a spot as an assistant GM.

Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers have completed interviews on Wednesday with Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan and Philadelphia Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham over video conference.

Morgan played in the NFL from 2001-07 spending all seven seasons with the Panthers. He totaled 390 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. In 2004, Morgan was selected to the Pro Bowl after collecting 102 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

After retiring from football, Morgan spent nearly seven years as the director of pro personnel for the Seattle Seahawks. There, he worked with new Panthers GM Scott Fitterer. He has spent the last three years with the Buffalo Bills.

