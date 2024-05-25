Panthers LB Shaq Thompson Named Bounce-Back Candidate
After posting four consecutive 100-tackle seasons, veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson had an unlcear future with the Carolina Panthers. The team had limited cap space and with a new coaching staff coming into the fold, it felt like Thompson's days in Charlotte were numbered. Instead, the two sides agreed to a restructured deal, clearing up roughly $3 million in cap space.
Unfortunately, Thompson's season was cut extremely short when he suffered a fractured fibula in the Week 2 Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Although the Panthers' defense still had a very productive season, they missed the heart, soul, and lead voice of that unit.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus named the 30-year-old linebacker a bounce-back candidate for the Panthers in 2024.
"It’s a feat in and of itself that Thompson is still with the Panthers, but he’s more than just a Super Bowl holdover: he can play well, too. Thompson fractured his ankle in Week 2 of 2023, playing just 68 snaps after exceeding 1,000 in two of the three prior seasons.
"Speaking of which, Thompson has generally been good when on the field. The 30-year-old posted overall grades of 72.3 and 72.7 in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and has reached the 40-stop mark in each of the past four seasons. Carolina will need much better overall defensive production if it wants to make a jump in Dave Canales’ first year, and Thompson's return could provide a boost."
