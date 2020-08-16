SI.com
Panthers Make Several Roster Moves

Schuyler Callihan

Sunday, the Carolina Panthers signed wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel, alongside tight end Andrew Vollert, per team release.

Lewis (5'7", 170 lbs) has spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with divisional for New Orleans. During his time with the Saints, he was primarily used on special teams as a return man. He returned 36 punts for 335 yards (9.3 yards/return) and also returned 24 kicks for 528 yards (22 yards/return). Lewis also saw limited action on offense totaling 20 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns. This past season, Lewis joined the XFL and played for the Dallas Renegades.

Marken Michel signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2016, but did not see any game action. From 2017-18, Michel was a member of the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL where he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns.

Tight end Andrew Vollert was recently let go by the Los Angeles Chargers and has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals. He has yet to record any official stats. 

As corresponding roster moves, the Panthers waived tight end Cam Sutton, linebacker Kyahva Tezino, and wide receiver DeAndrew White.

Carolina has also waived linebacker Jason Ferris from injured reserve.

