Panthers Maven NFL Mock Draft 1.0

The 2020 NFL Draft is just around the corner and today, Panther Maven brings you our first, full seven-round mock draft for the Carolina Panthers.

Round 1, Pick 7: LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

With the recent and unexpected news of Luke Kuechly retiring, the Panthers need some help at the linebacker spot. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them go with a defensive lineman, however, I think Simmons is too hard to pass up at No. 7. In 2019, Simmons had a monster season for the Tigers collecting 104 tackles, 8 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. Immediate impact? You better believe it.

Round 2, Pick 38: CB Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn)

A converted wide receiver, Ignionghene has suddenly become one of the top corner prospects in the upcoming draft. Although this slot may be a tad high for him, it could be worth taking a shot on him here. High ceiling with great cover skills, certainly something Carolina needs in its secondary.

Round 3, Pick 69: OG Ben Bredeson (Michigan)

The offensive line is in rough shape. According to Pro Football Focus, Carolina’s offensive line was ranked 18th in the league. The current makeup of the unit is talented enough to be within the top half of the league, but when you don’t produce, it’s time to look at an infusion of young talent. There’s a lot to love about Bredeson. He’s a versatile lineman that can do a multitude of things, including moving laterally and has no trouble pulling in run block. There’s very little about Bredeson’s game that would concern an NDL GM. If the Panthers can snatch him up in the 3rd round, they’d be getting one heck of a player for the “value” of the pick.

Round 4, Pick 103: OC Jake Hanson (Oregon)

The Panthers add to the offensive line once again with center Jake Hansen. Matt Paradis really struggled in 2019 allowing 47 quarterback pressures, which was the most allowed by anyone at the position. Hansen shouldn’t be forced to come right in and start, but should the struggles continue, he would be a nice fit into this offense.

Round 5, Pick 134: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State)

One of the more underrated linebackers in the country, Akeem Davis-Gaither racked up 101 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks during his senior season. Again, with Kuechly retired, the Panthers will likely add multiple guys to the linebacking corps.

Round 6, Pick 165: QB Shea Patterson (Michigan)

Some mock drafts have the Panthers taking a quarterback with the 7th overall pick, but now isn’t the time. Taking a guy like Shea Patterson this late in the draft is a low risk, high reward type of move. He has a strong arm and a ton of potential, but hasn’t quite lived up to expectations to this point in his career. Pair him with Matt Rhule and Joe Brady, two guys who know how to develop players, and you might have something here in the late rounds.

Round 7, Pick 199: DT Bravvion Roy (Baylor)

The defensive line needs to be revamped to some extent and although it’s likely they add depth in the earlier rounds, they can get a solid selection here with Roy. In his senior season at Baylor, he totaled 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.