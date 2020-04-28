AllPanthers
Panthers Officially Agree to Terms with 17 Undrafted Free Agents

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers have officially added 17 members to the roster via undrafted free agency, per the team site. Their was an emphasis put on offensive lineman (4) and linebackers (5), while also adding a pair of tight ends from the Group of Five. Take a look at the Panthers newest additions below!

RB Rodney Smith (Minnesota)

2019 stats: 228 carries, 1,163 yards, 8 touchdowns.

WR Omar Bayless (Arkansas State)

2019 stats: 93 receptions, 1,653 yards, 17 touchdowns.

WR TreVontae Hights (TCU)

2019 stats: 8 receptions, 108 yards.

TE Giovanni Ricci (Western Michigan)

2019 stats: 51 receptions, 642 yards, 8 touchdowns.

TE Cam Sutton (Fresno State)

2019 stats: 6 receptions, 112 yards.

OL Same Tecklenburg (Baylor)

2019 stats: N/A

OL Brandon Bowen (Ohio State)

2019 stats: N/A

OL Mike Horton (Auburn)

2019 stats: N/A

OL Fredrick Mauigoa (Washington State)

2019 stats: N/A

DL Myles Adams (Rice)

2019 stats: 42 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack.

DL Austrian Robinson (Ole Miss)

2019 stats: 29 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sack.

LB Jason Ferris (Montana Western)

2019 stats: 119 tackles, 10 TFL, 3.5 sacks.

LB Sam Franklin Jr. (Temple)

2019 stats: 69 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1 sack.

LB Jordan Mack (Virginia)

2019 stats: 69 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks.

LB Chris Orr (Wisconsin)

2019 stats: 78 tackles, 14 TFL, 11.5 sacks.

LB David Reese (Florida)

2019 stats: 92 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks.

DB Myles Hartsfield (Ole Miss)

2019 stats: 41 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT.

