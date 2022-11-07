Panthers Part Ways With Two Position Coaches

Steve Wilks made two changes to his staff this morning following yesterday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team has relieved cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni from their duties.

Cooper arrived with former head coach Matt Rhule in 2020, whereas Pasqualoni joined the team this offseason.

The team announced that Bobby Maffei and defensive coordinator Al Holcolmb will cover the cornerback group for the remainder of the season. Assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and pass rush specialist Don Johnson are expected to continue working with their groups.

