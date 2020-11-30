SI.com
BREAKING: Panthers Place DE Yetur Gross-Matos on COVID-19 List

Schuyler Callihan

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although Gross-Matos is now on the COVID list, it does not mean that he has tested positive for the virus. The team can't release private health information on any given player or staff member. 

Gross-Matos appeared on 47 total snaps (41 on defense) in yesterday's game in Minnesota. He finished the day with two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. 

The Panthers will have the facility closed for at least the next two days. 

