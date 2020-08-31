Panthers Place First Player on COVID/Reserve List

For the first time since the team arrived to training camp, the Carolina Panthers have placed a player on the COVID/Reserve list - DB Derrek Thomas.

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Last week, the Panthers placed Thomas on waivers, which he cleared and landed on the Panthers injured reserve. Thomas also has an undisclosed injury that he is trying to recover from at the same time. Although Thomas has been placed on the COVID/Reserve list, it does not necessarily mean that he has tested positive for the virus. It could also mean that he could have been around someone that has the virus and was exposed to it. The NFL will not release the details of each case. Players that test positive will have to give permission to release the information or announce it publicly themselves.

Thomas signed with the Panthers this offseason as an undrafted free agent and played his college ball at Temple and Baylor. He finished his collegiate career with 56 tackles, 19 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He is a long shot to make the final roster, but could be someone who could make the practice squad.

