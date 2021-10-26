Panthers Place John Miller on IR, Sign a New Punter

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers placed John Miller (ankle) on injured reserve. Miller went down with what head coach Matt Rhule called a "pretty bad injury" against the Giants this past Sunday. Miller has appeared in and started six games this season.

With Pat Elflein (hamstring) still not back, Carolina will likely turn to Dennis Daley who started at left guard earlier this season before Michael Jordan took over.

In addition to Miller going on IR, the Panthers also waived punter Ryan Winslow. In just two games with the Panthers, Winslow averaged 38.6 yards per punt. He had two punts against the Giants that traveled 28 and 34 yards. Replacing Winslow will be 29-year-old Lachlan Edwards. Edwards spent four seasons with the Jets between 2016-19 where he averaged 45.5 yards per punt.

