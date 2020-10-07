SI.com
Panthers Place Reggie Bonnafon on Practice Squad/Injured List

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have placed running back Reggie Bonnafon on the practice squad/injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain.

Bonnafon will be on the shelf for at least three weeks, joining fellow running back Christian McCaffrey who could be nearing a return to the field sooner rather than later.

The Panthers have elevated Bonnafon from the practice squad to the active roster in each of the last two games vs the Chargers and Cardinals and if the Panthers want to have him play in another game this season, he must be fully promoted to the team's 53-man roster, per NFL rules.

So far this season, Bonnafon has rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries and has also hauled in two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown.

With Bonnafon transitioning to the injured list, this leaves the Panthers with just two running backs on the active roster (Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon). Last week, the Panthers signed former Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero to the practice squad and could be an option for the Panthers to bring up for this week's game vs Atlanta. Guerriero is the 2nd all-time leading rusher at Monmouth with 3,974 career rushing yards. He spent some time with the New York Jets this summer.

