Panthers Playing it Safe with Xavier Legette's Hamstring Injury
Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette did not participate in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice due to a lingering hamstring injury.
Head coach Dave Canales was asked following today's practice if the injury is worse than initially thought. Here's his response.
"No, not really. We're looking at the time getting shorter and shorter to when we go to camp. So we really just can't afford to say, 'Well, it's good enough,' I think if we're playing a game this week he's practicing and we're getting ready to go. But right now, this is not the time to test that. So, I think being cautious on that side, looking towards training camp is the right thing to do."
Legette is expected to be ready to go when training camp begins late next month. The Panthers' first-round pick hauled in 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in his final year at South Carolina.
