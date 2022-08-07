Panthers Provide Update on Marquis Haynes Sr.

The Carolina Panthers avoided a big scare as the team has announced that defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. will be listed as day-to-day.

Haynes went down with a knee injury during Saturday's scrimmage and was helped off the field by teammates Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis. Haynes couldn't put any pressure on his injured leg and had to be carted off the practice field.

The Panthers, I'm told, are still expected to add another pass rusher within the next week, possibly the next few days.

