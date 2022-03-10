Skip to main content

Panthers Re-Sign LB Julian Stanford

Carolina brings back a key special teamer.

The Carolina Panthers and linebacker Julian Stanford have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday evening.

Stanford has been primarily used as a special teamer throughout his nine-year career but has provided the Panthers with some depth at linebacker over the past two seasons. Stanford came to Carolina in 2020 and has appeared in 34 games and has accounted for 24 tackles. 

The Panthers now have 17 players set to become unrestricted free agents next week.

