Panthers Re-Sign WR DeAndrew White

Jason Hewitt

According to the Panthers' website, the team has re-signed wide receiver DeAndrew White to a one-year deal. White was an All-American at North Shore High School (TX), one of the premier high school football programs in the country, before playing for Nick Saban in all four years of collegiate career at Alabama. He went undrafted after the 2015 NFL Draft, but he was able to find an opportunity to continue his playing career in the NFL.

White initially signed with the 49ers after the draft. Since then, he played for the Patriots, Texans, Broncos, and most recently, the Panthers.

In nine games with the Panthers last year, White recorded only four receptions for 51 yards. The twenty-eight year old primarily served as a player on the practice squad since he joined the Panthers. His role may continue to be the same, and his explosive presence will certainly be appreciated in this receiving unit. 

With ten receivers on the roster, it will be interesting to see what GM Marty Hurney does with the Panthers' receiving corps moving forward. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is known for using schemes that utilize multiple receiver sets, so it will be interesting to see how this huge supporting cast will be used in 2020. It may seem likely that the Panthers don't keep all ten of these receivers, but only time will tell. 

