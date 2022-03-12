Skip to main content

Panthers Reconstruct Pat Elflein's Contract

Carolina continues to clear up cap space.

Saturday morning, the Carolina Panthers created more cap space by converting $4.8 million of offensive lineman Pat Elflein's 2022 salary into a signing bonus, according to Field Yates of ESPN. 

The move will create roughly $2.4 million in cap space, giving the Panthers roughly $30 million to work with.

With the latest news of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson not being indicted on criminal charges. this could be a move to create cap space to trade for the 26-year-old quarterback. If plans for Watson fall through, the team will be able to use that money in free agency which starts next week.

