Panthers Release CB Rashaan Melvin, Officially Add Another QB

Carolina cuts ties with the veteran corner once again.

Veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin has been released from the Carolina Panthers, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. Melvin missed out on making the team's initial 53-man roster and was signed to the practice squad a day later.

Melvin signed a one-year deal with the Panthers back in March prior to the team drafting a pair of corners in the 2021 NFL Draft -- Jaycee Horn and Keith Taylor. Melvin played in 13 games with the Lions in 2019 totaling 68 tackles and 11 pass breakups. He inked with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 but ended up opting out of the season.

The team also confirmed the signing of quarterback James Morgan, who will be designated to the practice squad.

Morgan has not appeared in a regular season game since entering the league. He was a 4th round pick of the Jets in 2020.

Morgan split his collegiate days between Bowling Green and Florida International where he tossed for a combined 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.

