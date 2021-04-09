Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Panthers Release Jersey Numbers of Newcomers

Things are becoming official!
Friday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced the jersey numbers of each newcomer that has been added to the squad via free agency or trade. You can take a look at the full list below.

QB Sam Darnold No. 14

RB Darius Clark No. 41

WR David Moore No. 83

WR Micah Simon No. 81

TE Dan Arnold No. 85

TE Stephen Sullivan No. 84

OT Cameron Erving No. 75

OT Martez Ivey No. 73

OL Pat Elflein No. 60

DE Morgan Fox No. 91

LB Denzel Perryman No. 52

LB Frankie Luvu No. 49

LB Haason Reddick No. 43

CB Rashaan Melvin No. 29

DB J.T. Ibe No. 37

DB Jalen Julius No. 35

K Matt Ammendola No. 9

