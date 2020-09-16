SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Panthers Release K/P Kaare Vedvik

Schuyler Callihan

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik, who was on the team's practice squad.

Vedvik was brought in after training camp started when UDFA Joseph Charlton began to struggle and had no other competition. Vedvik brought a different element to the table in that he could do both kicking and punting. It never really seemed like the Panthers would consider putting him over Joey Slye, but he definitely had a chance to snag the punting gig away from Charlton. 

Vedvik lost the job to Charlton out of training camp and was placed on the practice squad to start the season. Now, Carolina has just one punter and one kicker on their 69-man roster (53-man + 16 practice squad). Should something happen to either Slye or Charlton, Vedvik will likely be the first guy they call to come in and take over. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories From the Weekend

Looking at some of the most viewed Carolina Panthers stories from the last few days

Schuyler Callihan

Where Were the Tight Ends in Week One?

Thomas and Manhertz only caught three combined passes on Sunday

Jason Hewitt

Rasul Douglas Shines in Panthers Debut

Matt Rhule noted that new corner Rasul Douglas was an unsung hero for the Panthes on Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Teddy Bridgewater Likes the Direction the Offense is Heading in

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has successful season opener

Schuyler Callihan

by

RFH958

Poor Tackling and Miscommunication Plagued Panthers Defense on Sunday

The Carolina defense has a lot to iron out in the next few days

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Front Seven Struggles in Loss to Raiders

This group has to be better in order to win games

Jason Hewitt

by

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Disappointed, Not Discouraged in Panthers First Outing

Despite the loss, there were a lot of positives that came from the Panthers' season opener

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Rhule Gives Explanation for Questionable 4th & Short Call

Panthers lose in a game of inches on Sunday to the Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Carolina Panthers Week 1 Report Card

A lot of good and bad coming from the Panthers loss to the Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers TV: Panthers Postgame with Schuyler Callihan & Jason Hewitt

Breaking down the Panthers 34-30 loss to the Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst