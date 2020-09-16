Panthers Release K/P Kaare Vedvik

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik, who was on the team's practice squad.

Vedvik was brought in after training camp started when UDFA Joseph Charlton began to struggle and had no other competition. Vedvik brought a different element to the table in that he could do both kicking and punting. It never really seemed like the Panthers would consider putting him over Joey Slye, but he definitely had a chance to snag the punting gig away from Charlton.

Vedvik lost the job to Charlton out of training camp and was placed on the practice squad to start the season. Now, Carolina has just one punter and one kicker on their 69-man roster (53-man + 16 practice squad). Should something happen to either Slye or Charlton, Vedvik will likely be the first guy they call to come in and take over.

