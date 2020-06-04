Panthers Release Recently Acquired Tight End Seth DeValve

The Carolina Panthers have officially released tight end Seth DeValve, who was signed to a one-year, $1.1 million free agent deal earlier this offseason. Several reports cite that the release is due to a non-football injury.

DeValve spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns where he reeled in 48 receptions, 596 yards, and four touchdowns. In 2019, DeValve landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and only totaled 12 receptions for 140 yards and zero touchdowns.

This leaves the Panthers with only Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz, and Temarrick Hemingway left at tight end on the roster. Following the 2020 NFL Draft, Carolina signed a pair of tight ends as undrafted free agents, who may now have a shot to crack the 53-man roster (Giovanni Ricci, Cam Sutton).

With just one experienced tight end on the roster, it wouldn't be totally out of the question for Carolina to hit the free agent market to fill the void. However, with so many options in the passing game, it may not be a dire need that will need to be addressed.

Do you think the Panthers made the right decision in releasing DeValve? What do you think the Panthers should do to fill DeValve's spot? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

