Panthers Sign CB Chris Westry

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that free agent cornerback Chris Westry has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Westry (6'4", 200 lbs) gives the Panthers great length at the cornerback position and immediately becomes the longest corner in the room. This past season, he played in six games and started two for the Baltimore Ravens, racking up 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass breakups. As deep as the Panthers cornerback room is, Westry will likely make his name on the special teams unit.

In his four-year career at the University of Kentucky (2015-18), Westry compiled 134 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions, and two sacks.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.