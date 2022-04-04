Skip to main content

Panthers Sign CB Chris Westry

Carolina adds some depth to the secondary.

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that free agent cornerback Chris Westry has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Westry (6'4", 200 lbs) gives the Panthers great length at the cornerback position and immediately becomes the longest corner in the room. This past season, he played in six games and started two for the Baltimore Ravens, racking up 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass breakups. As deep as the Panthers cornerback room is, Westry will likely make his name on the special teams unit. 

In his four-year career at the University of Kentucky (2015-18), Westry compiled 134 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions, and two sacks.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16895529_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Are the Odds: 2022 Over/Under Win Totals for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17836617_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 6.0

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022
USATSI_15317643_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Mike Tannenbaum Has the Panthers Drafting a QB at No. 6

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17404004_168388579_lowres (3)
GM Report

Pre-Draft Defensive Depth Chart Projections for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17211679_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Robby Anderson Recruiting Free Agents to Play for Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanMar 31, 2022
USATSI_17117911_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Pre-Draft Offensive Depth Chart Projections for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanMar 31, 2022
USATSI_17516272_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Retires

By Schuyler CallihanMar 30, 2022
Untitled design (2)
GM Report

Ten Options for the Panthers with the 6th Pick

By Schuyler CallihanMar 30, 2022