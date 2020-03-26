AllPanthers
Panthers Sign Former Cardinals DL Zach Kerr

Jack Duffy

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced that they signed unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Zach Kerr to a two-year contract.

Kerr played his college ball at the University of Deleware as he went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft before signing with the Indianapolis Colts. He spent his first three seasons in Indy, where he accumulated 5.5 sacks and 64 tackles for the Colts.

Last season, the 29-year-old defensive lineman appeared in 12 games for the Arizona Cardinals that included three starts where he totaled 22 tackles on the season. Kerr played for the Denver Broncos for two seasons prior to landing in Arizona.

Zach Kerr provides further depth to the Panthers defensive line after the team has lost Dontari Poe, Vernon Butler Jr., Mario Addison, and Gerald McCoy all to free agency. The defensive line is a point of emphasis for the team as free agency continues and proceeding on into the NFL draft in April. The Panthers have added a few other pieces on the defensive line this offseason which include defensive end Stephen Weatherly, who signed a two-year contract last week, and Chris Smith.

What do you think of the Panthers free agency moves thus far? Is Kerr a solid replacement for Dontari Poe? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss with fellow Panther fans!

