Panthers Sign Former Cowboys DL for 85th Roster Spot

The Panthers made a bevy of moves on Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline for initial cuts to bring the roster from 90 down to 85.

Carolina traded offensive linemen Greg Little to the Dolphins for a 2022 7th round pick, waived/injured offensive linemen Matt Kaskey and Mike Panasiuk, waived/injured LB Nate Hall, and released fullback Rod Smith.

With those moves, Carolina was down to 84 and wanted to wait until Wednesday to fill the final spot on the roster so they could see who was going to be cut by other teams. This afternoon, the Panthers announced that the 85th and final spot would be going to defensive lineman Walter Palmore.

Palmore (6'4", 320 lbs) went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Houston Texans before spending the remainder of the year on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. Palmore most recently spent time with the Seahawks before being waived on Monday.

During his collegiate career at Missouri, Palmore recorded 44 tackles, six tackles for loss, and one sack.

