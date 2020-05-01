Panthers Sign Former Temple, Baylor CB Derrek Thomas

Matt Rhule has continued to bring in his former Temple Owls and Baylor Bears to the Carolina Panthers this offseason, most recently by signing cornerback Derrek Thomas on Thursday.

Thomas has a history with Rhule, playing for him at Temple in 2017 before transferring to Baylor in 2018 with Rhule to finish out his collegiate career. Derrek Thomas totaled 21 tackles and one interception for the Bears in 2018 prior to going pro.

He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in the spring of 2019 as an undrafted free agent. Thomas later signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for training camp last summer, later being waived before the season after he was placed on injured reserved. He and the Steelers reached an injury settlement that would allow Thomas to sign elsewhere once he was fully healthy but failed to find a team to sign with for the 2019 NFL season.

The 6-foot-3 cornerback fits the mold of the defensive backs Marty Hurney and Rhule have gone after in the draft as the team wants “positionless” players in their secondary who can potentially play in several different defensive packages. Thomas is likely just a signing to fill up Carolina’s training camp roster this summer but if the Baylor product plays well, he could potentially find a roster spot on this unexperienced Panthers’ secondary.

What do you think of the Panthers’ signing of Derrek Thomas? Does he have a chance to make the team’s final roster in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and connect with other Panthers’ fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffyTPL