Panthers Sign Free Agent Linebacker

Throughout the duration of the preseason, certain position groups are going to thin out due to injury and not due to roster cuts. Early on in training camp, it was the cornerbacks room that was extremely banged up. Now, it's the linebackers.

Undrafted free agent Isaiah Graham-Mobley has missed the last couple of practices and starting WILL linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee) has yet to participate in any of the Panthers' preseason practices.

To help bolster the numbers at linebacker, the team has signed free agent Josh Watson, who spent time on the Panthers' practice squad toward the end of the 2021 season.

Watson has appeared in 19 career games; 17 games with the Denver Broncos and two with the Houston Texans. He has worked almost exclusively on special teams seeing 345 of his 348 career snaps on that unit.

