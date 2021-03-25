Panthers Sign Kicker Matt Ammendola

Former Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola is getting his first shot in the NFL after signing with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

Ammendola finished his collegiate career hitting 60 of his 78 field goal attempts (77%) and went 179 of 183 on extra-point attempts (98%). By signing Ammendola, the Panthers will give current No. 1 kicker Joey Slye some competition. Slye has a powerful leg but can be a bit erratic at times and missed some big kicks down the stretch.

This signing was made following the official release of Lirim Hajrullahu.

