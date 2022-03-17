OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign LB Damien Wilson

Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers filled a major hole by signing free agent linebacker Damien Wilson to a two-year deal.

Wilson is coming off of the best year of his seven-year career, posting career-highs in tackles (106), QB hits (5), tackles for loss (5), sacks (3), pass breakups (5). With Jermaine Carter expected to walk in free agency, Wilson is slated to become the new starting MIKE linebacker, playing alongside Shaq Thompson at the SAM and Frankie Luvu at the WILL.

Analysis from John Shipley of Jaguar Report:

Jacksonville's starting middle linebacker last year following the Joe Schobert trade, Damien Wilson ended the year with 106 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and five pass breakups as he played an important role in the middle of the Jaguars' defense. With the Jaguars now running a scheme that places an emphasis on speed at linebacker, it looks like Wilson will be a better fit elsewhere.

