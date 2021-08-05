Panthers Sign RB Rod Smith

Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of running back Rod Smith.

Smith spent parts of four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys where he split time at running back and full back. He totaled 359 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries and also caught 30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown.

Over the last two years, Smith was a member of the Raiders organization but only appeared in three games and saw his carries diminish. He did not play in a single regular season game in 2020.

With running back Darius Clark in concussion protocol, it opened the door for someone to swoop in and take those reps. Smith signed with the team after impressing the coaching staff in a workout.

Carolina’s running back room now consists of Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Reggie Bonnafon, Trenton Cannon, Darius Clark, Spencer Brown, Rodney Smith, and Rod Smith.

To clear any confusion, Rodney Smith signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year out of Minnesota. In seven games of action he rushed for 156 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries.

