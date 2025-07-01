NFL defensive coordinator rankings shows Panthers' Ejiro Evero has much to prove
The Carolina Panthers are entering their second season with Dave Canales as their head coach. In 2024, they left a lot to be desired, finishing with a record of 5-12. While they did show more promise down the stretch, the Panthers have far more questions than answers. That's especially true on the defensive side of the ball.
Last season, Carolina was the worst defense in the league, finishing last with 6,877 yards and 534 points surrendered. This year, they're hoping to turn things around and expect the return to health of Derrick Brown to be a huge help. They also added two pass rushers in the 2025 NFL draft, taking Nic Scourton in Round 2 and Princely Umanmielen in Round 3.
What Carolina hasn't done is make a change at defensive coordinator. Instead, they'll ride with Ejiro Evero, who might be on the hot seat based on the latest defensive coordinator rankings from Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante. Evero finished near the bottom of the list, coming in at No. 29.
Infante admits it's a tough ranking for a coordinator who is considered a head coach in waiting, even though the numbers back it up.
"It’s tough to rank Ejiro Evero this low, seeing as though he’s interviewed for several head coaching jobs in recent years. He might end up bouncing back now that the Carolina Panthers invested heavily in the defensive line, but that remains to be seen. Under Evero, the Panthers allowed the most points in the NFL in 2024. Since he took over as defensive coordinator in 2023, they’ve placed inside the bottom five in Defense+ in both seasons. He remains more of a case of untapped potential rather than actual substance until his defenses perform better with him as the defensive coordinator." — Infante, PFSN
Evero was kept on staff by Canales when he took over in 2024 and enters his third season with the Panthers. It's safe to say this is a critical year for him, especially after their issues last season.
