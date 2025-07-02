NFL analyst douses idea that Cam Newton was a legend with Panthers
You can't tell the story of the NFL without including Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton. One of the most influential players at this level of all time, Newton was also just one of the most successful football players, period, including at the collegiate level.
Was he a legend? He'd certainly say so, as a lack of confidence was not one of the former Panthers star's calling cards. One NFL analyst believes he wasn't. MSN's Jack Miller shared his take that Newton is one of 14 players whose legend only exists in their own minds.
"Cam always had the swagger of a champion, even when his play said otherwise. His MVP season was real, but the legend he crafted in his mind never went away," Miller said. He compared Newton to players like JaMarcus Russell, Terrelle Pryor, Antonio Brown, and Chase Claypool.
Is Newton a legend? Probably. He should be a candidate for the Hall of Fame. Without him, the game today doesn't exist in the same shape. There may be no Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen without Newton helping to pave the way first.
He was also supremely talented. The box scores don't always show that because the Panthers were pretty inept in the front office during his time, but with Newton on the field, the Panthers had a shot to win every game no matter who was out there with him.
Plus, that MVP season is historic. He dominated the entire NFL with Devin Funchess, Philly Brown, and Ted Ginn as his primary wide receivers. His offensive line, as the Super Bowl confirmed, was also pretty porous that year, yet he was the best offensive player with ease. That alone puts him on his way to legend status.
