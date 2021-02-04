Panthers Sign TE Stephen Sullivan to Futures Contract

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed tight end Stephen Sullivan to a reserve/future contract.

Sullivan comes to Carolina after spending one season with the Seattle Seahawks. Sullivan was drafted in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft and new Panthers' general manager Scott Fitterer played a role in selecting the versatile tight end out of LSU.

Not only does Fitterer have a connection to Sullivan but so does offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Brady and Sullivan were both members of the 2019 national championship team at LSU, which fielded arguably one of the most dynamic offenses the college game has ever seen. Sullivan hauled in 12 receptions for 130 yards during that season but played in just six games.

Even with the addition of Sullivan, expect the Panthers to continue to look for more help at the tight end position. This season, Chris Manhertz and Ian Thomas combined for just 197 yards and one touchdown on 26 receptions.

