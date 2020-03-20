Panthers Sign Tight End Seth DeValve

With Greg Olsen no longer around, the Panthers needed to add an additional tight end to the roster. According to multiple reports, the team did just that with the signing of former Brown/Jaguar Seth DeValve.

The Princeton Tiger was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. DeValve produced a total of 48 receptions for nearly 600 yards and four touchdowns in three years with the Browns. He started ten games during his time there.

Cleveland waived DeValve in 2019, and Jacksonville picked him up shortly after. The twenty-seven year old tight end showed some flashes last season, but he wasn't able to display too much production on the field. He had twelve receptions for 140 yards in six starts with the Jaguars.

While DeValve may not be the next Greg Olsen, he will certainly be valuable in the Panthers' tight end room. This move will certainly benefit Ian Thomas, who is likely to be the starter for the 2020 season. Thomas may need a veteran to add some competition to elevate his production, which should ultimately improve Joe Brady's new offensive scheme.

As free agency continues, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney has consistently made conservative roster deals. This seems predictable when one considers the current salary cap situation in Carolina. DeValve will add more depth to an offense that will need as many weapons as it can get (with what the team can afford) in a division that is getting even scarier to face in 2020.

