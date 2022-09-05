Panthers Sign Former Dolphins WR to Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers are carrying seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster but that hasn't stopped them from continuing to add to the room. Monday afternoon, the Panthers signed former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams to the practice squad.

Williams was released by Miami last week and had been looking to go elsewhere for more of an opportunity. In three years with the Dolphins, Williams hauled in 56 receptions for 787 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has some experience returning punts which is something the Panthers have been looking for as insurance for Andre Roberts.

To make room for Williams on the practice squad, the team released WR Ra'Shaun Henry. The team also signed safety Marquis Blair to the practice squad.

