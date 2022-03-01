Skip to main content

Panthers TE Ian Thomas Facing Five Misdemeanor Charges

Carolina veteran tight end facing charges for driving incident.

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas is facing five misdemeanor charges after attempting to evade police on a dirt bike this past July in Huntersville, NC. 

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Department, the arrest document shows that the pending charges against Thomas are reckless driving, operation of a vehicle that is not insured, attempt to flee/elude arrest, failure to heed light or siren, and driving with a revoked license. 

The incident was first reported by Joe Person of The Athletic which stated that Thomas and an unidentified driver of a red ATV were pulled over for not having license plates. Thomas and the driver of the ATV accelerated after initially appearing to slow down. The driver of the ATV fled from the scene while Thomas was eventually stopped and arrested near his home. 

Last Friday, the Panthers and Ian Thomas agreed to a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension through the 2024 season. In his first four seasons with the organization, Thomas has hauled in 90 receptions for 802 yards and four touchdowns.

USATSI_17213306_168388579_lowres
