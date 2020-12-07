SI.com
AllPanthers
JUST IN: Panthers to Close Facility Due to More Positive Tests

Schuyler Callihan

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that the team will be closing the facility today and Tuesday due to the result of additional positive COVID-19 tests. 

Names of the players who have been placed on the COVID-19 list have yet to be released, but will be made available once the transaction has been submitted to the league. Because a player has been placed on the COVID-19 list does not mean that he has tested positive for the virus, but could be placed in quarantine out of precaution to being in close contact with someone who has tested positive. The league is not permitted to release the details of the testing results.

During the team's bye week last week, rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive lineman Bruce Hector were placed on the COVID-19 list. The Panthers had a pretty good run of having no players added to the list prior to Gross-Matos. The last player that was placed on the list was CB Rasul Douglas on October 23rd.

The Panthers are scheduled to play host to the Denver Broncos this Sunday at 1 p.m.

