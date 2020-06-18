AllPanthers
Panthers to Close Offices Friday in Observance of Juneteenth

Jack Duffy

The Panthers' organization has continued to stand beside their players, coaches, and staff throughout the Black Lives Matter movement to help end and combat racial injustice and police brutality in the United States as well as in their own local Carolina community. 

Owner David Tepper recently called several of his players - who are part of the team's Player Impact Committee - to offer them his unconditional support in their fight to combat the systematic racism in the country. Shaq Thompson gathered several of his fellow Player Impact Committee members, which included Chris Manhertz and Andre Smith, to participate in the justice walk in Charlotte in which all felt fully supported by the organization.

On Wednesday, the Panthers continued their trend, announcing that the team would be closing their offices on Friday in observance of Juneteenth. Juneteenth is an annual holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It also marks the day (June 19, 1865) when the news reached the formerly enslaved in the deepest parts of Texas that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, ending the Civil War, freeing them from slavery.

In an official statement, the team elaborated on their decision.

"The observance of Juneteenth originated as a day to remember the slaves who were notified of the signing of the emancipation proclamation, thus granting them their freedom. We know that for too long, the black community has faced injustices that our society works to correct every day but we still have a long way to go. In recognition of this day, our offices will be closed on this Friday."

